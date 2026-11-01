India crosses 5L passenger vehicle sales mark in October 2026
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October 2026 saw India's passenger vehicle sales hit an all-time high, crossing the 500,000 mark for the first time ever.
Sales reached around 525,000 to 530,000 units, a solid 12% to 13% jump from last year's numbers.
The big push came from festive shopping during Navratri and Dussehra, easier loans, and tax perks.
Indian automakers post double-digit growth
Major brands had a great month: Maruti Suzuki sold 2.12 lakh cars (up 20.45%), Tata Motors grew 20.87%, and the Punch.ev crossed the 5,000-unit sales mark, while Mahindra kept its SUV crown with 73,338 units sold.
Hyundai and Kia also saw double-digit growth, riding the festive wave right alongside everyone else.