Cars from EU are about to become cheaper in India

India has agreed to reduce import tariffs on European cars from a whopping 110% to as low as 10%. The reduction will be implemented under a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU). The deal also includes a plan to abolish duties on car parts within five to 10 years, the European Commission said in an official statement.

Quota Tariff reduction to be implemented with annual quota The tariff reduction on cars will be implemented with an annual quota of 2,50,000 vehicles. This move is expected to give a major boost to European automakers in India, the world's third-largest passenger vehicle market and one of the fastest-growing large economies. Currently, imported fully-built passenger cars attract a customs duty of up to 110% depending on their value.

Market impact It will benefit luxury carmakers The tariff reduction is expected to benefit top luxury carmakers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Jaguar Land Rover. These companies already have assembly plants in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu where they manufacture cars using CKD kits. In 2024, EU exports of motor vehicles to India were valued at €1.6 billion.

Advertisement