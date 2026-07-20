India debuts 1st electric ePlane air taxi prototype for 2028
India just showed off its first electric air taxi prototype, aiming to start commercial flights by 2028.
Designed by Chennai's ePlane Company (born at IIT Madras), the compact aircraft can travel 100km on a single charge and fits one pilot plus two passengers.
With $20 million raised so far, ePlane is now among the world's top six urban air mobility players.
ePlane targets airport transfers, air ambulances
The taxi weighs about 2,000kg and uses fixed propellers with a "lift-plus-cruise" setup for extra safety: think multiple small motors instead of risky swiveling rotors.
Co-founder Satya Chakravarthy emphasizes reliability.
Instead of competing in crowded city commutes, ePlane plans to focus on things like airport transfers and air ambulances.
They're also looking to raise $30 million in new funding this year (with government support), and hope their lower production costs will make them globally competitive, even if a ride costs about two and a half times an Uber trip.