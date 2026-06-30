India developing unified Bharat e-Charge app by BHEL for EVs
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Tired of juggling different apps just to charge your EV?
The Indian government is developing Unified Bharat E-Charge, a single app that lets you find charging stations, check if they're free, book a slot, and pay all in one place.
Developed under the PM E-DRIVE scheme by BHEL, it's designed to make public EV charging way simpler and less stressful.
Maharashtra government outlines unified charging plan
The Maharashtra government shared details after an MLA pointed out how messy the current system is.
Right now, you need separate apps for each operator. It's pretty annoying if you're on the go.
This new platform aims to fix that by bringing everything together and making EV charging seamless across India.
It's a big step toward supporting electric mobility and cutting down on fossil fuels.