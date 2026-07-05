India drafts cybersecurity rules for Level 3 and higher cars

Deadlines, OTA phasing, EV battery security

New Level 3 cars need to comply by October 2026; current ones have until April 2027.

OTA-capable vehicles: phased in between April and October 2028; all other vehicles with software-update capability: from October 2029.

MoRTH also wants stronger security for electric vehicle battery systems, so automakers will need solid coding practices to keep remote hacking at bay.