India drops licensing rule for 77-81 GHz automotive radar sensors
Auto
India just dropped the licensing rule for automotive radar sensors (77-81 GHz), making it way easier to bring advanced safety features and self-driving tech to cars.
With over 177,000 road deaths in 2024, this change aims to help make Indian roads safer.
Indian automakers can add global radar
Now, automakers can add global standard radar hardware (think emergency braking and adaptive cruise control) without jumping through extra hoops.
This shift puts India in line with the US and Europe, helps local brands like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors modernize their vehicles, and could mean fewer accidents on the road.