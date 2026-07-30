India electric 2-wheeler registrations jump 68% to 173,294 in July
Auto
Electric two-wheeler registrations in India jumped 68% compared to last July, hitting 173,294 units.
That's pretty impressive, even though numbers dipped 11% from June, mostly because last month saw a rush of sales thanks to discounts.
Still, July marks the fourth time in five months that registrations have stayed above the 150,000 mark.
TVS Motor leads India's electric 2-wheelers
TVS Motor retained the top spot with over 47,000 units and now controls more than a quarter of the market.
Bajaj Auto is close behind, while Ather Energy and Hero MotoCorp's Vida brand round out the next spots.
Ola Electric slipped to fifth place, as its sales declined from June; its market share dropped sharply from June 2025's high.
Overall, electric rides keep gaining popularity across India.