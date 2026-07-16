India electric scooter boom attracts Bajaj Auto, Ola Electric, VinFast
India's electric scooter market is growing fast, powered by the rise of quick commerce, food delivery apps, and bike taxis.
The action is split between high-speed scooters that need registration and slow-speed ones popular with gig workers.
Bajaj Auto, Ola Electric, and Vietnam's VinFast are aiming to tap the market as demand skyrockets.
EV firms expand fleets and affordability
Bajaj Auto is doubling down on slow-speed scooters through its Yulu partnership, having deployed approximately 48,000 electric two-wheelers in FY26 (the last fiscal year ending March 2026) and aiming to double that soon.
VinFast just jumped in with more than $500 million investment and new battery-swapping stations in Delhi-NCR for both fleets and regular riders.
Meanwhile, Ola Electric is focusing on affordable models for gig workers after dropping from the number one position it held in 2024, hoping cheaper rides will help it bounce back as fuel prices climb and delivery jobs keep growing.