India electric scooter boom attracts Bajaj Auto, Ola Electric, VinFast

Bajaj Auto is doubling down on slow-speed scooters through its Yulu partnership, having deployed approximately 48,000 electric two-wheelers in FY26 (the last fiscal year ending March 2026) and aiming to double that soon.

VinFast just jumped in with more than $500 million investment and new battery-swapping stations in Delhi-NCR for both fleets and regular riders.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric is focusing on affordable models for gig workers after dropping from the number one position it held in 2024, hoping cheaper rides will help it bounce back as fuel prices climb and delivery jobs keep growing.