India EV retail sales jump 76.47% in October 2026
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India's electric vehicle scene is buzzing, with retail sales jumping 76.47% in October 2026 compared to last year.
A total of 37,049 EVs hit the roads this month, up from 20,995 last October.
EVs now make up an overall EV retail penetration of 7.3%, more than double what they did a year ago.
Tata Motors leads October EV sales
Tata Motors led the pack with 14,669 EVs sold, a solid leap from last year, while Mahindra wasn't far behind with 8,538 units, and MG kept its momentum strong.
Newcomers like Vinfast and Maruti Suzuki are also catching eyes; together they added thousands more EVs to Indian streets.
Even though market share dipped slightly from September's peak, the overall surge shows India's EV revolution is picking up serious speed.