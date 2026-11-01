India EV sales nearly double to 35,777 units in October
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Electric cars are picking up serious speed in India: October 2026 saw nearly double the EV sales compared to last year, hitting 35,777 units.
EVs now make up 7% of all passenger vehicle sales, a big jump from just 3.2% a year ago.
Rising fuel prices and better charging options seem to be pushing more people toward electric rides.
India records 287,453 EV registrations
Tata Motors is still on top with 40.7% of the market, while Mahindra follows at 23.7%.
JSW MG Motor India and VinFast are also making moves, and Kia's Syros EV helped more than double its numbers.
Even though BYD sold more cars last month, its market share dipped as competition heats up.
All in all, 287,453 electric cars have already been registered this year, outpacing what was sold in all of 2025!