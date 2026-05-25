India extends PM e-drive electric 2-wheeler subsidies through July 2026 Auto May 25, 2026

India is keeping the push for clean mobility going by extending subsidies for electric two-wheelers through its PM E-Drive program.

Launched in 2024, the program has already subsidized 2.35 million electric two-wheelers, just shy of its original target.

The subsidy started at ₹5,000 per kWh but was later halved, and now the program is set to run at least until July 2026 with possible extra funding.