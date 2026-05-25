India extends PM e-drive electric 2-wheeler subsidies through July 2026
India is keeping the push for clean mobility going by extending subsidies for electric two-wheelers through its PM E-Drive program.
Launched in 2024, the program has already subsidized 2.35 million electric two-wheelers, just shy of its original target.
The subsidy started at ₹5,000 per kWh but was later halved, and now the program is set to run at least until July 2026 with possible extra funding.
India's electric 2-wheeler sales quintuple
Electric two-wheeler sales have jumped over five times since FY22, while gasoline bike sales are dropping, a big deal since bikes use up most of India's gasoline.
Experts say keeping these incentives (and adding some supply-side fixes) will make it easier and cheaper for more folks to go electric, which is key if India wants cleaner air and less dependence on fossil fuels.