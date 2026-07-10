India introduces phased duty cuts under UK trade deal

Quota at 20,000 rising to 37,000

The first year lets in up to 20,000 UK vehicles, growing to 37,000 by year five.

Importers need paperwork from UK authorities and carmakers before bringing them in.

Notably, electric and hybrid cars will not get these duty cuts for the first five years, as India wants to protect its own electric vehicle market.

Plus, importers shall endeavor to pass on these savings directly to buyers, so if you are eyeing a British ride, it might actually get friendlier on your wallet soon!