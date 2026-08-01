India July passenger vehicle sales up 33% to almost 4.7L
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Big month for cars: India's passenger vehicle sales shot up by 33% in July, reaching almost 4.7 lakh units (up from 3.5 lakh last year).
This boost comes thanks to record numbers from top brands and new policies like GST 2.0, lower loan rates, and tax breaks for folks earning up to ₹12 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki July sales jump 43.4%
Maruti Suzuki smashed its own record with nearly two lakh cars sold, a huge 43.4% jump.
Hyundai logged its best July ever, while Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra also saw strong double-digit growth.
Honda, Kia, Toyota, MG Motor, and Nissan all reported solid gains too, clearly a good time to be in the car business!