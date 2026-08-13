India mandates 1 in 3 fuel outlets offer alternative fuels

Fuel stations opened between November 8, 2019, and August 10, 2026 have to report the number of outlets commissioned and operational for more than three years and details of outlets that are already offering alternative fuels and any shortfall in this area within a month, fix any gaps in six months, or face a ₹10 lakh fine per outlet.

New retailers also need to set up at least 100 outlets in five years (with some in remote areas), and industry reps say this push will make it easier for bigger stations to build clean energy infrastructure, good news for both the planet and local dealers.