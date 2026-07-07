India may delay E25 rollout after E20 vehicle complaints
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India's plan to switch to 25% ethanol-blended gasoline (E25) could be delayed.
After rolling out E20 fuel faster than expected, some owners of older vehicles reported lower mileage and worries about fuel-system component durability and corrosion, since their cars weren't built for higher ethanol blends.
Engines need recalibration and corrosion protection
Moving to E25 isn't as simple as swapping fuels: engines need recalibration, better corrosion resistance, and tougher fuel systems.
Ethanol can lower mileage and cause rust in cars not designed for it.
Automakers are working on new engines for future models, but most current vehicles aren't ready yet.
The government wants a careful rollout so drivers aren't left with unexpected problems.