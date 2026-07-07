India may delay E25 rollout after E20 vehicle complaints

Engines need recalibration and corrosion protection

Moving to E25 isn't as simple as swapping fuels: engines need recalibration, better corrosion resistance, and tougher fuel systems.

Ethanol can lower mileage and cause rust in cars not designed for it.

Automakers are working on new engines for future models, but most current vehicles aren't ready yet.

The government wants a careful rollout so drivers aren't left with unexpected problems.