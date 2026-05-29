India may mandate isobutanol blending in diesel by year end
Big news: India may soon require diesel to be blended with isobutanol, starting by the end of this year.
The goal? Cleaner air and stronger energy security.
V. Umashankar from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways shared this at a CII summit, highlighting how this shift could make a real difference for the environment.
Isobutanol could cut diesel emissions
Isobutanol packs more energy than ethanol and isn't as harsh on engines, plus it can cut emissions from diesel vehicles without needing big engine changes.
Since India uses almost twice as much diesel as gasoline, this move could seriously lower pollution.
On top of that, there are new flex-fuel engines in the works, hydrogen busses already running in Delhi, and smarter traffic systems coming soon, all part of India's push for cleaner fuels and better infrastructure.