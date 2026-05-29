India may mandate isobutanol blending in diesel by year end

Isobutanol could cut diesel emissions

Isobutanol packs more energy than ethanol and isn't as harsh on engines, plus it can cut emissions from diesel vehicles without needing big engine changes.

Since India uses almost twice as much diesel as gasoline, this move could seriously lower pollution.

On top of that, there are new flex-fuel engines in the works, hydrogen busses already running in Delhi, and smarter traffic systems coming soon, all part of India's push for cleaner fuels and better infrastructure.