India may offer E20 to E30 ethanol blends, firms preparing
India may soon offer fresh options for ethanol-blended gasoline (E20, E22, E25, and E30) so you can pick what works best for your vehicle.
The plan taps into the country's ethanol production, which was around 20 billion liters as of March 2026 and aims to cut back on fuel imports.
State-run oil giants like Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum are gearing up to build the needed infrastructure.
Ethanol blends saved India ₹1.7 trillion
Switching to ethanol blends has already saved India ₹1.7 trillion since 2014 and slashed carbon emissions by 87 million tons.
The new blends will help use up surplus ethanol, support sustainability goals, and follow Brazil's example of giving drivers more fuel choices.
E20 (20% ethanol) is already available at pumps — with upgrades needed to support higher blends.