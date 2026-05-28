India may offer E20 to E30 ethanol blends, firms preparing Auto May 28, 2026

India may soon offer fresh options for ethanol-blended gasoline (E20, E22, E25, and E30) so you can pick what works best for your vehicle.

The plan taps into the country's ethanol production, which was around 20 billion liters as of March 2026 and aims to cut back on fuel imports.

State-run oil giants like Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum are gearing up to build the needed infrastructure.