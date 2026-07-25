India Nano-2026 in Bengaluru explores nanotech and AI for solutions
Bengaluru is set to host the India Nano-2026 conference from August 3-5 at The LaLiT, bringing together global experts to explore how nanotechnology and artificial intelligence (AI) can team up to turn research into real-world solutions.
Karnataka's Home Minister Priyank Kharge says the event is all about combining science, industry, and smart policies for a bigger impact.
Features tutorials, 80+ speakers, 1,000+ delegates
This year's theme, "Nanotech's Next Frontier: AI and Beyond," focuses on innovation that crosses boundaries, aiming for products that are both competitive and sustainable.
Expect tutorials in nanofabrication and biology, plus sessions on everything from semiconductors to health tech.
With over 80 speakers, 1,000-plus delegates from more than 10 countries, startup pitches, awards, and an international exhibition, it's a packed lineup for anyone curious about where science meets the future.