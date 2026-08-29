India plans tighter safety rules for low-speed e-cycles and e-bikes
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India's government is planning tougher rules for low-speed e-cycles and e-bikes, aiming to make them safer and more up-to-date.
The new draft covers vehicles that go up to 25 kph and have motors up to 600W, reflecting how much the market has changed.
Draft mandates certification, lithium-ion only
If these rules kick in, all low-speed e-cycles and e-bikes will need official certification: no more easy exemptions unless they meet the new standards.
Only lithium-ion batteries (no lead-acid ones) will be allowed, plus suitable brakes, and retro-reflective gear for visibility.
For pedal-assist bikes, motor assistance must progressively reduce and cut off once the vehicle reaches 25km/h or when the rider stops pedaling.
Manufacturers might face higher costs, but riders get a safer ride in return.