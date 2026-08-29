India plans tighter safety rules for low-speed e-cycles and e-bikes

If these rules kick in, all low-speed e-cycles and e-bikes will need official certification: no more easy exemptions unless they meet the new standards.

Only lithium-ion batteries (no lead-acid ones) will be allowed, plus suitable brakes, and retro-reflective gear for visibility.

For pedal-assist bikes, motor assistance must progressively reduce and cut off once the vehicle reaches 25km/h or when the rider stops pedaling.

Manufacturers might face higher costs, but riders get a safer ride in return.