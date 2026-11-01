India posts 223,886 October electric 2-wheeler registrations, EV share dips

India just set a new record for electric two-wheeler sales, with 223,886 units registered in October 2026.

That's a slight bump up from the last peak in 2024, thanks to festive shopping and more people choosing EVs.

But even with these big numbers, EVs made up a smaller share of total two-wheeler sales this month (9.65%, down from September's 11.58%) since regular bikes are still growing fast.