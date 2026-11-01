India posts 223,886 October electric 2-wheeler registrations, EV share dips
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India just set a new record for electric two-wheeler sales, with 223,886 units registered in October 2026.
That's a slight bump up from the last peak in 2024, thanks to festive shopping and more people choosing EVs.
But even with these big numbers, EVs made up a smaller share of total two-wheeler sales this month (9.65%, down from September's 11.58%) since regular bikes are still growing fast.
TVS Motor tops, Hero MotoCorp surges
TVS Motor Company grabbed the top spot with over 60,000 registrations and solid growth of 11.1%.
Hero MotoCorp also made a strong jump (up by 22.5%), nearly catching up to Ather Energy, which grew by just 2.7%.
Bajaj Auto's growth was much slower at only 0.7%.
The race for EV dominance is definitely getting interesting!