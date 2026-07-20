India pushes ethanol into cooking fuel, SAF and ATMs
India's government is taking ethanol to the next level: think cooking fuel, refillable "ethanol ATMs," greener jet fuel (SAF), and even exporting it abroad.
This push comes after rolling out E20 gasoline nationwide ahead of schedule, showing India's biofuel ambitions are picking up speed.
India ethanol surplus to be exported
With ethanol production capacity topping 20 billion liters and set to reach 24 billion liters during the current financial year (FY 2026-27), i.e., by March 2027, India now has more than it needs.
To make use of this surplus, plans include exporting to countries like Nepal and Indonesia (which want blended fuels but can't produce enough themselves), plus shifting most production from water-hungry sugarcane to grains, making things more sustainable for farmers and the planet.