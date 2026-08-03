India records 3.3L EV registrations in July 2026, 2-wheelers lead
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India's electric vehicle scene just hit a new milestone: July 2026 saw around 3.3 lakh EVs registered, up over 66% from last year.
The big push came from electric two-wheelers, which crossed the two lakh mark for the first time and really drove this growth.
Electric 2-wheelers 11.2% of new registrations
Electric two-wheelers now make up around 11.2% of all new two-wheeler registrations, rising from June 2026's 10.6%.
TVS Motor led the pack in July, followed by Bajaj, and Ather Energy.
This surge shows how more people are choosing electric rides as fuel prices climb.
Tata Motors retains EV car lead
While electric car registrations dipped slightly in July, Tata Motors held its lead with over 13,500 units.
Overall, India's EV market is moving fast toward greener options.