PM e-DRIVE scheme revised for some vehicles: What has changed?

Price caps

Price caps for subsidies set

The government has also introduced ex-factory price caps to qualify for subsidies under the PM E-DRIVE scheme. Electric two-wheelers costing up to ₹1.5 lakh and electric three-wheelers costing up to ₹2.5 lakh will be eligible for incentives. The scheme is fund-limited, with total disbursements capped at its ₹10,900 crore outlay. If funds are exhausted before the terminal date of March 31, 2028, no further claims will be entertained by the Heavy Industries Ministry.