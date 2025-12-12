India records highest-ever November auto sales, thanks to GST reforms
What's the story
India's automobile industry has seen a major boost in sales for November 2025, hitting record numbers across all major segments. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger vehicle dispatches from manufacturers to dealers. This growth is largely attributed to strong post-festive demand and government support through progressive GST 2.0 reforms.
Sales surge
Record-breaking sales in passenger vehicles, 2-wheelers, and 3-wheelers
The total production of passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers stood at 29,43,456 units in November 2025. This is a significant jump from the 24,07,351 units produced in the same month last year. Domestic sales of passenger vehicles hit an all-time high for November at 4,12,405 units, an 18.7% increase over last year's figures. Two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales also saw impressive growth rates of 21.2% and 21.3%, respectively.
Manufacturer performance
Major automakers contribute to record sales
Leading automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Kia India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Volkswagen India made significant contributions to the record sales. Maruti Suzuki dispatched a total of 1,70,971 units while Kia India delivered 12,595 utility vehicles. Mahindra & Mahindra reported dealer dispatches totaling 56,336 units, a 22% increase from last year's figures, while Hyundai Motor India's dealer billing stood at 50,340 units, up by four percent compared with last year.
Market expansion
Two-wheeler and 3-wheeler sales also see significant growth
The two-wheeler segment witnessed a whopping 21% increase in dispatches to 19,44,475 units—up from last year's figures. Scooters saw a massive jump of 29.4% year-on-year while motorcycle dispatches increased by an impressive 17.5%. Three-wheelers also saw strong growth with Bajaj Auto leading the pack with the highest contribution of 45,006 units sold across passenger and cargo categories.
Trade growth
Domestic sales and exports witness significant increase
SIAM's latest report shows total domestic sales across all vehicle categories rising by a whopping 20.7%, from 19,64,558 units in November 2024 to 23,71,443 units in November 2025. Exports also saw a massive jump of 34.8% with a total of 6,02,355 units exported during this period. This data highlights the continued growth and resilience of India's auto industry.