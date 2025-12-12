India records highest-ever November auto sales, thanks to GST reforms

India 's automobile industry has seen a major boost in sales for November 2025, hitting record numbers across all major segments. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger vehicle dispatches from manufacturers to dealers. This growth is largely attributed to strong post-festive demand and government support through progressive GST 2.0 reforms.

Sales surge Record-breaking sales in passenger vehicles, 2-wheelers, and 3-wheelers The total production of passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers stood at 29,43,456 units in November 2025. This is a significant jump from the 24,07,351 units produced in the same month last year. Domestic sales of passenger vehicles hit an all-time high for November at 4,12,405 units, an 18.7% increase over last year's figures. Two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales also saw impressive growth rates of 21.2% and 21.3%, respectively.

Manufacturer performance Major automakers contribute to record sales Leading automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Kia India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Volkswagen India made significant contributions to the record sales. Maruti Suzuki dispatched a total of 1,70,971 units while Kia India delivered 12,595 utility vehicles. Mahindra & Mahindra reported dealer dispatches totaling 56,336 units, a 22% increase from last year's figures, while Hyundai Motor India's dealer billing stood at 50,340 units, up by four percent compared with last year.

Market expansion Two-wheeler and 3-wheeler sales also see significant growth The two-wheeler segment witnessed a whopping 21% increase in dispatches to 19,44,475 units—up from last year's figures. Scooters saw a massive jump of 29.4% year-on-year while motorcycle dispatches increased by an impressive 17.5%. Three-wheelers also saw strong growth with Bajaj Auto leading the pack with the highest contribution of 45,006 units sold across passenger and cargo categories.