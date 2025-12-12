Porsche celebrates designer of 911 model with limited-run car

Porsche has unveiled a special edition of its iconic 911 model, the GT3 90 F.A. Porsche. The new variant is a tribute to Ferdinand Alexander (F.A.) Porsche, the designer of the original 911 and son of company founder Ferdinand Porsche. The limited-edition car will be available for order from April 2026 at a price tag of €351,211 (approximately ₹3.7 crore).

Design A look at the design The 911 GT3 90 F.A. Porsche is based on the standard model, but comes with a host of special touches. The car features an extendable rear spoiler and is powered by a naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine that produces up to 503hp and torque of up to 450Nm. The power is sent to rear wheels via either a six-speed manual or seven-speed PDK automatic transmission.

Unique touches Exclusive features The 911 GT3 90 F.A. Porsche comes with an exclusive F. A. green metallic paintjob, inspired by the oak green metallic of F.A.'s own 911. It also has special Sport Classic wheels in satin-gloss black with a central wheel nut and historic crest from 1963 on the wheel hub covers. A galvanized gold-plated badge with "90 F.A. Porsche" logo sits on the boot lid grille, adding to its exclusivity.

Interior inspiration What about the interiors? The interior of the 911 GT3 90 F.A. Porsche is as unique as its exterior. The brown leather seats feature center panels of a chalk beige, grid-weave fabric, inspired by the pattern on F.A.'s favorite jackets. This same fabric is used in other parts of the car such as the glove box and board briefcase. An open-pore walnut plywood gear knob engraved with his signature adds another special touch to this limited-edition model.