India's auto exports surge 22% in April-June: What's the reason?

India 's automobile exports have witnessed a significant jump of 22% year-on-year in the April-June quarter. This growth is mostly driven by record shipments of passenger vehicles and a strong performance in two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) revealed. Overall exports across all categories jumped to 14,57,461 units in Q1, up from last year's figure of 11,92,566 units.

Record exports Passenger vehicle exports at all-time high Passenger vehicle exports reached an all-time high of 2,04,330 units in Q1, a 13% increase from last year's 1,80,483 units. The growth in this segment is attributed to stable demand in most global markets. SIAM highlighted strong performance in the Middle East and Latin America as key factors driving this surge.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki tops PV export charts Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, topped the passenger vehicle export charts in Q1 with shipments of 96,181 units—up over 37% from last year's 69,962 units. Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer at Maruti Suzuki, said they have been leading India's PV exports for four years now. He also noted that their share in exports has steadily increased and touched a historic high of over 47% in Q1 FY 2025-26.