Maruti Suzuki's flagship Arena car to debut on September 3
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki is getting ready to boost its presence in the compact SUV segment with two new models this year. One of them is the eVitara EV, while the other will be a new internal combustion engine (ICE) SUV, likely named Escudo. The company had trademarked the name last year and now plans to launch it on September 3. The upcoming flagship model will be sold through Maruti's Arena dealerships.
Design
Rugged design elements
Initially, Maruti Suzuki planned to launch the Escudo as a 7-seat, 3-row version of the Grand Vitara. However, market research may have revealed more potential for a 5-seat version first. Spy shots of the Escudo show a mix of premium looks and rugged elements. The lighting units look similar to those on the Grand Vitara, while the grille and bumper section are more like those on eVitara EV.
Interiors
Premium features and tech
The interior of the Maruti Suzuki Escudo is likely to borrow heavily from the Grand Vitara and eVitara EV. Key highlights could include a 9.0-inch touchscreen, a 7.0-inch TFT MID, head-up display, sunroof, and air purifier. Other possible facilities are wireless charging, ventilated front seats, and auto AC. The safety package will mostly be similar to that of the Grand Vitara model.
Engine
Grand Vitara's powertrains will be used by Escudo
The Maruti Suzuki Escudo will share its engine options with the Grand Vitara. It will get a 1.5-liter mild hybrid setup that produces 103.06hp and 139Nm of torque, with transmission choices including a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. The model will be offered in both two-wheel drive (2WD) and four-wheel drive (AllGrip) formats. A CNG option is also expected to be available with the new SUV, which could be priced between ₹10-15 lakh (ex-showroom).