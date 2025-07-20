Maruti Suzuki's flagship Arena car to debut on September 3

Maruti Suzuki is getting ready to boost its presence in the compact SUV segment with two new models this year. One of them is the eVitara EV, while the other will be a new internal combustion engine (ICE) SUV, likely named Escudo. The company had trademarked the name last year and now plans to launch it on September 3. The upcoming flagship model will be sold through Maruti's Arena dealerships.

Design Rugged design elements Initially, Maruti Suzuki planned to launch the Escudo as a 7-seat, 3-row version of the Grand Vitara. However, market research may have revealed more potential for a 5-seat version first. Spy shots of the Escudo show a mix of premium looks and rugged elements. The lighting units look similar to those on the Grand Vitara, while the grille and bumper section are more like those on eVitara EV.

Interiors Premium features and tech The interior of the Maruti Suzuki Escudo is likely to borrow heavily from the Grand Vitara and eVitara EV. Key highlights could include a 9.0-inch touchscreen, a 7.0-inch TFT MID, head-up display, sunroof, and air purifier. Other possible facilities are wireless charging, ventilated front seats, and auto AC. The safety package will mostly be similar to that of the Grand Vitara model.