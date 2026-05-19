India to implement gasoline standard allowing up to 30% ethanol
Auto
India is rolling out new gasoline standards for blends with up to 30% ethanol, starting May 2026.
The move is all about cutting oil imports and making use of extra ethanol produced in the country, especially after recent global supply disruptions.
This shift means cleaner fuel at the pump and a step closer to energy independence.
BIS guidelines win industry support
Major players like Maruti Suzuki say they're ready for the change, while the All India Distillers's Association is glad it'll help soak up surplus ethanol.
The new BIS guidelines cover technical stuff like octane levels and engine compatibility, which should make flex-fuel vehicles more common and support India's push for greener energy.