India to roll out 5,000 E100 stations over 2 years

Experts suggest 30% cheaper E100

Major carmakers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai haven't launched FFVs yet, mostly because of unclear E100 pricing and not enough stations.

Experts suggest making E100 about 30% cheaper than gasoline and offering tax perks to boost adoption.

Ethanol is made in India and supports millions of farmers, plus it could help save a chunk of the ₹10.9 lakh crore spent on oil imports in FY26.