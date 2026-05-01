India to roll out 5,000 E100 stations over 2 years
Auto
India is rolling out 5,000 E100 ethanol fuel stations over the next two years to cut down on expensive crude oil imports.
The first batch of 150 stations launches in the next one month in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, mainly for E100-capable flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs).
Experts suggest 30% cheaper E100
Major carmakers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai haven't launched FFVs yet, mostly because of unclear E100 pricing and not enough stations.
Experts suggest making E100 about 30% cheaper than gasoline and offering tax perks to boost adoption.
Ethanol is made in India and supports millions of farmers, plus it could help save a chunk of the ₹10.9 lakh crore spent on oil imports in FY26.