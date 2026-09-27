India to roll out MLFF tolling with AI plate recognition

Big changes are coming to your road trips: India is rolling out Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) technology on national highways.

Unlike FASTag, which made you slow down for special lanes, MLFF uses AI and license plate recognition so you can just keep driving while the toll gets deducted automatically.

The goal is to have toll booths on national highways barrier-free by March 2027, and most toll booths using MLFF by the end of this year.