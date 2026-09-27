India to roll out MLFF tolling with AI plate recognition
Big changes are coming to your road trips: India is rolling out Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) technology on national highways.
Unlike FASTag, which made you slow down for special lanes, MLFF uses AI and license plate recognition so you can just keep driving while the toll gets deducted automatically.
The goal is to have toll booths on national highways barrier-free by March 2027, and most toll booths using MLFF by the end of this year.
MLFF could save 6,000 cr yearly
This upgrade isn't just about convenience: it's expected to cut toll collection costs from 15% to just 3% to 4%, saving up to ₹6,000 crore every year.
Plus, less stopping means saving around 250 crore liters of fuel and slashing carbon emissions by 81,000 metric tons annually.
The first major rollout in Gujarat was at Chorayasi Toll Plaza on the Surat-Bharuch section of NH-48, with six operational MLFF toll plazas through August 2026 showing about 6% recovered through e-notices and an improved efficacy trend.