India to set up 72,300 EV charging stations across country
India has announced the PM E-DRIVE scheme, allocating ₹2,000 crore to roll out almost 72,300 public EV charging stations across the country.
The goal? Make it way easier to charge your electric vehicle—whether you're at a government office, on a highway trip, or hanging out at a mall.
The chargers will work for everything from scooters to trucks
Charging stations at government sites will be fully subsidized, while busy spots like airports get up to 80% subsidy, and shopping centers get 80% subsidy on upstream infrastructure.
BHEL is setting everything up and linking all stations into one national app for live updates and easy digital payments.
Chargers will work for everything from scooters to trucks (12 kW-500 kW), with priority given to big cities and major highways.
By making charging simple and affordable, the plan hopes to end "range anxiety" so more people can actually go electric.