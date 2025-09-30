India to set up 72,300 EV charging stations across country

The chargers will work for everything from scooters to trucks

Charging stations at government sites will be fully subsidized, while busy spots like airports get up to 80% subsidy, and shopping centers get 80% subsidy on upstream infrastructure.

BHEL is setting everything up and linking all stations into one national app for live updates and easy digital payments.

Chargers will work for everything from scooters to trucks (12 kW-500 kW), with priority given to big cities and major highways.

By making charging simple and affordable, the plan hopes to end "range anxiety" so more people can actually go electric.