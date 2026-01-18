India to test car mileage with AC on from 2026
Starting October 2026, all new passenger cars in India—both petrol/diesel and electric—are proposed to have their fuel efficiency tested with the air conditioning running.
Officials say the proposal is intended to reflect real-world driving conditions and that AC use significantly affects mileage.
Why does this matter?
Right now, car mileage is tested without the AC, but using it can significantly affect fuel use.
With the new rule (AIS-213 protocol), companies must show mileage both with and without AC in manuals and online.
This means buyers get a clearer picture before choosing a ride.
Have your say
The draft rule is open for public feedback for 30 days, so if you've got thoughts or suggestions, now's your chance to speak up.
It's all part of making car info more transparent and honest for everyone.