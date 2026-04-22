India to test E85 and E100 ethanol blends beyond E20

India, automakers to test flex-fuel cars

The government is teaming up with automakers to see if vehicles can handle these new blends, using special flex-fuel models for the trials.

The focus right now is just on testing—checking how cars perform, what emissions look like, and whether everything runs smoothly.

For context, countries like Brazil and the US already offer these kinds of fuels in select markets. After the E20 rollout, the government could later consider higher-ethanol options based on testing outcomes.