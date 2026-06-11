India unveils draft V2V communication rules to improve road safety
Auto
India is rolling out draft rules for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication, aiming to make driving safer by letting vehicles share real-time information like speed and location.
This means your car or bike could warn you about sudden stops or accidents ahead, helping everyone avoid nasty surprises.
The draft comes after a key committee meeting on May 7.
Cellular V2X using NavIC GPS GAGAN
The proposed system uses Cellular V2X technology in a specific frequency band, plus satellite positioning from NavIC, GPS, and GAGAN, so vehicles can update their position every 10 times per second with high accuracy.
Vehicles in categories L, M and N would get this factory-installed.
If you've got thoughts on the proposal, you can share them until June 20.