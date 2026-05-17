Indian automakers lift April exports 38% on fuel-efficient vehicle demand
Indian automakers had a big win in April, exporting 38% more vehicles than last year.
The boost came from strong demand for fuel-efficient cars and bikes in Africa, Latin America, and parts of Asia.
With domestic sales shifting, companies are leaning into global markets to keep things rolling.
Bajaj Auto leads India motorcycle exports
Motorcycle exports shot up more than 36%, hitting more than 426,000 units.
Bajaj Auto led the charge with a massive 78% growth, thanks to its popularity in Nigeria and Latin America, where it owns about half the market in Nigeria.
Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki also saw solid gains; Hyundai's cumulative exports from India to 150 countries total over 3.9 million vehicles, while Maruti Suzuki's exports jumped around 43%.
Hero MotoCorp is expanding fast too, now selling in 52 countries.