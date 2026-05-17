Indian automakers lift April exports 38% on fuel-efficient vehicle demand

Bajaj Auto leads India motorcycle exports

Motorcycle exports shot up more than 36%, hitting more than 426,000 units.

Bajaj Auto led the charge with a massive 78% growth, thanks to its popularity in Nigeria and Latin America, where it owns about half the market in Nigeria.

Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki also saw solid gains; Hyundai's cumulative exports from India to 150 countries total over 3.9 million vehicles, while Maruti Suzuki's exports jumped around 43%.

Hero MotoCorp is expanding fast too, now selling in 52 countries.