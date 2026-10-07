Indian car sales jump 32.1% in September, Maruti Suzuki leads
The Indian car market made a big comeback in September 2026, jumping 32.1% from last year with total sales at 427,213 units.
Maruti Suzuki stayed on top with 169,132 cars sold.
The real race was for second place: Mahindra just edged out Tata by selling 57,343 cars to Tata's 57,254.
Mahindra also bumped its market share up to 13.42%, marking the biggest month-to-month jump among major brands.
Kia posts 45.91% growth, dealers optimistic
Tata's market share slipped a bit to 13.40%, along with a dip in monthly sales.
Meanwhile, Hyundai and Kia kept things steady; Kia especially stood out with a huge 45.91% growth compared to last year.
Looking ahead to October and after recent GST changes, most dealers, more than 75%, are feeling positive about more growth coming up, so it's an interesting time for anyone watching the auto scene!