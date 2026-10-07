Indian car sales jump 32.1% in September, Maruti Suzuki leads

The Indian car market made a big comeback in September 2026, jumping 32.1% from last year with total sales at 427,213 units.

Maruti Suzuki stayed on top with 169,132 cars sold.

The real race was for second place: Mahindra just edged out Tata by selling 57,343 cars to Tata's 57,254.

Mahindra also bumped its market share up to 13.42%, marking the biggest month-to-month jump among major brands.