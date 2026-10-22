Indian carmakers pin hopes on Diwali after 22% Navratri drop
Carmakers in India are counting on Diwali to turn things around after a 22% drop in car registrations during Navratri, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.
Even with this slump, brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors are staying positive thanks to strong bookings and deliveries during Navratri.
Maruti Suzuki 35% sales jump
Maruti Suzuki saw a 35% sales jump between Ganesh Chaturthi and Dussehra (with SUVs doing especially well), while Hyundai and Tata Motors also reported solid growth.
Tata even delivered over 50,000 vehicles and boosted its EV sales by 26%.
With new launches, discounts, and financing offers expected to draw customers into showrooms around Dhanteras and Diwali, automakers are hoping the festive buzz will help them bounce back.