Indian electric 2-wheeler makers face rising costs and supply disruptions Auto May 13, 2026

Electric two-wheeler brands in India, like Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and Ather Energy, are dealing with a double whammy: raw material costs are shooting up and supply chain hiccups aren't letting up.

Thanks to global tensions and the growing demand for AI tech, making these scooters is getting pricier, squeezing profits and pushing prices higher for buyers.