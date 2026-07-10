Indian government: E20 pricier than petrol amid $70 crude

Petroleum minister says E20 not damaging

Even if it's costlier for now, the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme has helped India save more than ₹1.97 lakh crore in foreign exchange and cut crude oil imports by a massive nearly 316 lakh metric tons.

It's also reduced CO2 emissions by around 952 lakh metric tons and brought in more than ₹1.66 lakh crore for farmers, so it's good news for both the planet and rural incomes!

The ministry also reassured drivers: studies show no major issues with vehicle performance on E20 fuel, and claims of engine damage are just a "misinterpretation," petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.