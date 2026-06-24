Indian government says E20 gasoline will not affect car insurance Auto Jun 24, 2026

Worried about E20 gasoline messing with your car insurance? The Indian government says you can relax: using E20 (that's 20% ethanol, 80% gasoline) won't impact your policy at all.

After talking with experts and checking global practices, officials confirmed these concerns are baseless.

Ethanol blends are already common in places like the US Brazil, and Japan and are considered safe.