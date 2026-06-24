Indian government says E20 gasoline will not affect car insurance
Worried about E20 gasoline messing with your car insurance? The Indian government says you can relax: using E20 (that's 20% ethanol, 80% gasoline) won't impact your policy at all.
After talking with experts and checking global practices, officials confirmed these concerns are baseless.
Ethanol blends are already common in places like the US Brazil, and Japan and are considered safe.
E20 helped India save ₹1.4L/cr
Switching to E20 isn't just about cleaner fuel: it's helped India save over ₹1.4 lakh crore by cutting crude oil imports.
Plus, it keeps demand steady for crops like sugarcane, boosting farmer incomes and supporting rural communities.
Brazil's been rocking even higher blends (E27) for years.
Overall, the program means better energy security and lower carbon emissions, a win for both the planet and local economies.