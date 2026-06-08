Buses in India are about to become safer for passengers

Industry impact

Impact on bus manufacturing landscape

The government's broader goal is to ensure consistent structural, fire, and passenger safety standards across buses. This is especially true for segments that have come under scrutiny after sleeper coach accidents. The move could greatly change the competitive landscape for bus manufacturers and body builders. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are likely to benefit as larger automakers may be better positioned to secure accreditation due to their compliant manufacturing ecosystems, quality-control processes, and standardized production systems.