Indian Motorcycles marks 125 years with 4 'Signature Series' models
To mark 125 years, Indian Motorcycles is rolling out a special Signature Series: think the Challenger, Chieftain Powerplus, Pursuit, and Roadmaster Powerplus, all rocking a powerful V-twin engine (126hp, 180 N*m).
Each bike gets a premium look thanks to multi-layer paint for extra depth and contrast.
Indian Motorcycles's limited 'Signature Series' run
The Challenger and Chieftain Powerplus show off sleek blacked-out finishes with bold graphics, plus handy features like remote locking saddlebags, cruise control, adjustable windshields, and a punchy 400W audio system.
The Pursuit and Roadmaster Powerplus lean into shiny chrome with striking colors forming the classic Indian headdress logo. They also pack more storage with a top box and boost your tunes with a six-speaker setup.
Production numbers are super limited.