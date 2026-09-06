Indian Railways to raise 1st hydrogen train to 110 kph
Indian Railways is getting ready to speed up its first hydrogen-powered train to 110 kph, after it passed test runs at 120 kph.
Right now, the train covers the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana at 75 kph over an 89-kilometer stretch.
Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar shared the update on Sunday, calling it a big step for cleaner travel.
Hydrogen train emits water vapor, heat
Launched by PM Modi in July, this train runs on hydrogen fuel cells, so instead of polluting smoke, it only gives off water vapor and heat.
That means no tailpipe carbon emissions.
Railways plans Ujjain Simhastha trains 2028
Besides the hydrogen train, Indian Railways is gearing up for big events like the Simhastha festival with 100 to 125 special trains planned for Ujjain in 2028.
Major projects like the Indore-Manmad rail line are underway, plus you'll see more Vande Bharat sleeper trains and AI-powered CCTV cameras for safer journeys.