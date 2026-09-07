Indian Railways to run 1st hydrogen-powered train at 110km/h
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Indian Railways is working to operate its first hydrogen-powered train at a top speed of 110km/h after successful trials at 120km/h.
Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar shared that teams are working out the technical details to get this green train on track soon.
Hydrogen train runs Jind to Sonipat
This eco-friendly train, flagged off by Prime Minister Modi on July 17, runs between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana, and has water vapor and heat as its only by-product. It's a big step toward greener travel.
Meanwhile, Indian Railways is also expanding Vande Bharat sleeper trains, preparing 100 to 125 special trains for the Simhastha festival in Ujjain in 2028, and building new lines like the ₹18,500-crore Indore-Manmad route to boost connectivity across the country.