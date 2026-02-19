India's 1st electric air taxi revealed at AI summit

The e200X has a compact 8x10 meter footprint, cruises at 160km/h, and can travel up to 110km on a single charge while carrying up to 200kg. It uses four ducted fans and a carbon fiber composite fuselage for efficiency and safety—its Distributed Electric Propulsion system provides redundancy, keeping the aircraft steady even if some motors fail.

Development began in 2019

ePlane says it began development in collaboration with IIT Madras in 2019 and became the first private Indian company to receive Design Organisation Approval (DoA) from India's DGCA for an electric aircraft.

The company showcased the aircraft at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, with commercial operations expected by 2028 if all goes well.