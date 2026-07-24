India's 2-wheeler exports rise nearly 37% to 1.5 million units
Auto
India's two-wheeler exports just had a major comeback, jumping nearly 37% in the June quarter to hit 1.5 million units. Demand picked up across Africa, Latin America, and Asia.
Bajaj Auto even exported more bikes than it sold at home for the first time since Q1 FY23, while TVS Motor set a new record with 419,737 units shipped abroad, a massive 66% rise from last year.
Bajaj Auto Africa exports nearly 50%
Bajaj's boost came mainly from Africa, especially Nigeria, and its Africa exports grew nearly 50%, led by robust demand for the Boxer Heavy Duty bike. Exports to Latin America also bounced back.
Looking ahead, Bajaj's Joint Managing Director Rakesh Sharma says he expects monthly exports to cross 250,000 units starting this quarter.
TVS is seeing strong global demand too.