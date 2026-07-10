India's 2-wheeler registrations rose 21% to 18.26L in June
June 2026 was a big month for two-wheelers in India, with registrations jumping 21% to 18.26 lakh units compared to last year.
While numbers dipped slightly from May (down 1.7%), that's pretty normal for this season.
Motorcycles led the pack, making up almost 60% of sales, followed by scooters at around 30%, and electric rides holding just over a 10% share.
Hero MotoCorp leads with 26.2% share
Urban areas drove most of the demand, clocking in nearly 11 lakh registrations, while rural buyers added about 4.5 lakh and metro cities chipped in almost three lakh more.
The Hero Splendor Plus was the top choice for buyers, with Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, and Bajaj Pulsar also popular picks.
Hero MotoCorp stayed on top with the highest market share (26.2%), closely chased by Honda and TVS, thanks partly to their strong scooter and EV lineups.