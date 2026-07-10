India's 2-wheeler registrations rose 21% to 18.26L in June

Hero MotoCorp leads with 26.2% share

Urban areas drove most of the demand, clocking in nearly 11 lakh registrations, while rural buyers added about 4.5 lakh and metro cities chipped in almost three lakh more.

The Hero Splendor Plus was the top choice for buyers, with Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, and Bajaj Pulsar also popular picks.

Hero MotoCorp stayed on top with the highest market share (26.2%), closely chased by Honda and TVS, thanks partly to their strong scooter and EV lineups.