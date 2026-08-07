India's alternative-fuel cars nearly match gasoline market share in July
Alternative-fuel cars (like CNG, hybrids, and EVs) are nearly matching gasoline vehicles in India. Their market share has jumped to 40.6%, just behind gasoline at 41.7%.
That's a huge shift from last year's gap, as more people are choosing greener options.
July also saw record-breaking vehicle sales, with 2.59 million units sold, a 25.8% increase over last year.
India passenger vehicle sales reach 410,000
Passenger vehicle sales hit an all-time high in July, reaching 410,000 units (up 19% year over year).
CNG cars made up about a quarter of these sales; hybrids and EVs together accounted for nearly 16%.
Gasoline's share dropped from almost half last year to just over two-fifths now.
Electric two-wheelers also set new records, showing that India's shift to eco-friendly rides is picking up speed.