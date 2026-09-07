India's August 2-wheeler sales climb 19.69% to over 17L units
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August 2026 saw India's two-wheeler sales jump 19.69% from last year, reaching its highest-ever August sales of over 17 lakh units.
FADA says this boost came from strong rural demand and more affordable prices after GST changes and was definitely a big moment for the industry.
MoM sales down 5.70%, EVs 10.68%
While sales dipped 5.70% compared to July (due to seasonal monsoon slowdown, rainfall in some regions, and the inauspicious Shravan/Aadi period), electric two-wheelers accounted for 10.68% of the market.
Petrol bikes still lead with an 89.23% share.
Honda topped overall sales, Hero MotoCorp was close behind, and Ather Energy led among EV brands.