India's auto component industry grew 12.7% in fiscal 2026 Auto Jul 07, 2026

India's auto component industry just clocked a solid 12.7% growth in fiscal 2026, mainly thanks to a big boost in supplies to car and bike makers.

More vehicles on the road, especially passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers, helped drive this upturn.

The aftermarket scene also grew by 9%, as more people bought used cars and repair shops got more organized.