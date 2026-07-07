India's auto component industry grew 12.7% in fiscal 2026
Auto
India's auto component industry just clocked a solid 12.7% growth in fiscal 2026, mainly thanks to a big boost in supplies to car and bike makers.
More vehicles on the road, especially passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers, helped drive this upturn.
The aftermarket scene also grew by 9%, as more people bought used cars and repair shops got more organized.
India imports 13% drive $1.37B deficit
Exports went up by 5%, but imports jumped even higher at 13%, leading to a trade deficit of $1.37 billion.
Over half of India's exports were engine parts and transmission systems, with European demand playing a big part.
Supplies for electric vehicles made up nearly 5% of OEM sales, a small but growing slice.